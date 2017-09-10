Defensive Line Shows It Is Ready To Dominate

That’s the way it was on Sunday at Washington in the 30-17 win over the Redskins. A superb defensive effort from front to back was greatly helped by a pass rush and a run defense that stymied Washington’s explosive offense. It’s going to have to remain that way for the Eagles to keep winning on defense with cornerback
“We have trust in everyone and that’s the way it’s going to be,” said defensive tackle
Playing against a good Washington offensive line featuring Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams and standout Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Scherff, the Eagles won the battle in the trenches. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz mixed in some timely and very effective blitzes, he used end
The Eagles also won one-on-one battles, and it paid off late in the game when Graham powered his way up the middle and hit quarterback Kirk Cousins, forcing a fumble that
All in all, the defensive line contributed four sacks, two from Graham. After allowing an average of 168.5 rushing yards per game last year in the two losses to Washington, the Eagles held the Redskins to 64 rushing yards on 17 carries. Thirty of them were by quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Washington converted just 3-of-11 third downs and gained a measly 264 yards of total net offense.
Advantage, Eagles.
“We’re just going to keep bringing it,” Graham said. “We have a lot of guys here who are hungry and who want to shake things up. Our job is to create havoc. Jim tells us that all the time. He wants us to attack so that’s what we do.”
The addition of Jernigan paid dividends in Week 1 as the Redskins couldn’t devote double teams all day long against Cox and the Eagles’ depth paid off as Graham and Cox had some time to rest.
“Everybody contributes. Everybody is ready to step up and play,” said Cox, who had a sack, a forced fumble, and the fumble recovery he returned for a touchdown. “There is no drop-off. We have a lot of depth here.”