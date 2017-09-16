Chiefs Lead 13-10 Entering Fourth Quarter

After three quarters, the Eagles trail the Chiefs 13-10. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery scored the first touchdown of the game, and his first as an Eagle, midway through the period on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz . Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt responded with a score of his own later on a 53-yard rush up the middle which gave the Chiefs the lead heading into the final period.

Santos Sinks 34-Yarder

On the game’s opening drive, the Chiefs marched their way inside the Eagles' red zone. The Birds were able to get a third-and-4 stop and hold the Chiefs to a field goal. Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos connected on a 34-yarder which gave the early Chiefs the 3-0 lead.

Elliott Starts Off On the Right Foot

The Eagles' offense came out hot. Each of the team’s first three plays resulted in a first down. The offense, however, was unable to capitalize on a third-and-7 at the Chiefs' 16-yard line. Kicker Jake Elliott started his NFL debut on the right foot. Elliott evened up the score at 3-3, on a 34-yard field goal.

Wentz Dropped

With 11 minutes remaining in the second, quarterback Carson Wentz was strip-sacked by Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones at the Kansas City 41. The ball was recovered by Eagles tackle Lane Johnson at the Kansas City 46. The play forced an Eagles punt two plays later.

Kendricks Takes Down Smith

On a second-and-11, linebacker Mychal Kendricks escaped up the middle and sacked Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith for a loss of 5 yards. The Chiefs picked up only a few yards on third down and would punt on fourth down at their own 46.

Sack Ends Eagles Drive

With three minutes to go in the half, Wentz was brought down for the second time before the half. Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford was responsible for the takedown at the Philadelphia 14.

Cox Slams Smith, Sproles Fumbles

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox made a huge stop on third down. On the ensuing punt, Darren Sproles was hit by long snapper James Winchester which popped the ball loose. The ball was recovered by the Chiefs' Anthony Sherman at the Philadelphia 24.

Graham Sacks Smith, Santos Scores Again

Defensive end Brandon Graham brought down Alex Smith for the third time of the afternoon. Cairo Santos connected on a 39-yard field goal that gave the Chiefs a 6-3 lead.

Ertz Hauls In Tipped Pass

To end the half, tight end Zach Ertz made a sensational heads-up play on a ball nearly intercepted. Wentz’s deep pass to Ertz was tipped by cornerback Terrance Mitchell but Ertz kept his eyes on the ball and made the grab before he was brought down at the Kansas City 11. Elliott missed a 30-yard field goal at the half which kept the score 6-3.

Long Cuts The Chiefs Drive

Defensive end Chris Long notched his first sack as an Eagle midway through the quarter. On third-and-8, a determined Long drove his way to the pocket and sacked quarterback Alex Smith at the Philadelphia 49. The Chiefs were forced to punt.

Jeffery Lunges For First Touchdown Of The Game

With just five minutes to go in the third, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery scored his first touchdown as an Eagle. Carson Wentz dimed Jeffery along the left side in one-on-one coverage. Jeffery caught the pass, turned, and got the football just across the goal line for the score. His score gave the Eagles their first lead on the afternoon at 10-6.

Hunt Breaks Free For Score

Rookie running back Kareem Hunt bursted through the Eagles' defense and tracked 53 yards for a touchdown. The Chiefs regained the lead 13-10 with just 1:30 left in the third.

Game Leaders



Passing

Carson Wentz: 17-26, 247 yards

Alex Smith: 16-21, 183 yards



Receiving

Zach Ertz: 4 catches, 87 yards

Alshon Jeffery: 5 catches, 70 yards TD

Travis Kelce: 6 catches, 83 yards



Rushing

Darren Sproles: 9 carries, 43 yards

Kareem Hunt: 8 carries, 61 yards, TD