Chiefs Lead 13-10 Entering Fourth Quarter

After three quarters, the Eagles trail the Chiefs 13-10. Wide receiver
Santos Sinks 34-Yarder
On the game’s opening drive, the Chiefs marched their way inside the Eagles' red zone. The Birds were able to get a third-and-4 stop and hold the Chiefs to a field goal. Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos connected on a 34-yarder which gave the early Chiefs the 3-0 lead.
Elliott Starts Off On the Right Foot
The Eagles' offense came out hot. Each of the team’s first three plays resulted in a first down. The offense, however, was unable to capitalize on a third-and-7 at the Chiefs' 16-yard line. Kicker
Wentz Dropped
With 11 minutes remaining in the second, quarterback Carson Wentz was strip-sacked by Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones at the Kansas City 41. The ball was recovered by Eagles tackle
Kendricks Takes Down Smith
On a second-and-11, linebacker
Sack Ends Eagles Drive
With three minutes to go in the half, Wentz was brought down for the second time before the half. Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford was responsible for the takedown at the Philadelphia 14.
Cox Slams Smith, Sproles Fumbles
Defensive tackle
Graham Sacks Smith, Santos Scores Again
Defensive end
Ertz Hauls In Tipped Pass
To end the half, tight end
Long Cuts The Chiefs Drive
Defensive end
Jeffery Lunges For First Touchdown Of The Game
With just five minutes to go in the third, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery scored his first touchdown as an Eagle. Carson Wentz dimed Jeffery along the left side in one-on-one coverage. Jeffery caught the pass, turned, and got the football just across the goal line for the score. His score gave the Eagles their first lead on the afternoon at 10-6.
Hunt Breaks Free For Score
Rookie running back Kareem Hunt bursted through the Eagles' defense and tracked 53 yards for a touchdown. The Chiefs regained the lead 13-10 with just 1:30 left in the third.
Game Leaders
Passing
Carson Wentz: 17-26, 247 yards
Alex Smith: 16-21, 183 yards
Receiving
Zach Ertz: 4 catches, 87 yards
Alshon Jeffery: 5 catches, 70 yards TD
Travis Kelce: 6 catches, 83 yards
Rushing
Darren Sproles: 9 carries, 43 yards
Kareem Hunt: 8 carries, 61 yards, TD