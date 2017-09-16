Carson Wentz Confident Offense Will Get On Track

A second consecutive 300-yard performance and a late touchdown until the end weren't enough for quarterback Carson Wentz to bring a win back to Philadelphia. The 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs puts the Eagles at 1-1 after two games in the 2017 season.

Wentz finished 25-of-46 passes for 333 yards, the second-highest total of his young career, to go along with two touchdowns and one interception.

A strong defensive showing from the Chiefs made it difficult for Wentz and the offense to make the right plays in order to find the end zone.

“That’s a good defense and we just thought we could make plays in the passing game and that’s just the way the game went today,” Wentz said. “I’m not overly concerned about the running game. I know that will be a big part of our offense going forward and that was just the flow of the game today. Their defense is pretty straightforward so we kind of just called it and let it ride today for the most part. We just didn’t make enough plays.”

In addition to the 46 pass attempts, Wentz was sacked six times and scrambled four others. The Eagles' running backs carried the ball only 13 times despite the one-score finish.

“Obviously more balance is usually the way to go,” Wentz said. “But again, it was kind of just the nature of this game and the way they were playing and some things we thought we could take advantage of that led us down that route.”

Darren Sproles led the running backs with 10 carries for 48 yards.

“I thought he ran hard, I thought he ran his tail off and in the passing game he did a good job,” Wentz said. “In the screen game, we missed a couple. Some of those are on me, some of those are that we just didn’t have a lane. But Darren’s just quite the competitor.”

Taking a look at what went right today, Wentz touched on his chemistry with wide receiver Alshon Jeffery . A 16-yard touchdown pass to Jeffery gave the Eagles a three-point lead late in the third quarter. Jeffery had a team-high seven catches to go with 92 yards and his first touchdown as an Eagle.

“Honestly, I’ve always felt really good chemistry with him,” Wentz said. “Obviously today it was almost 100 yards. I felt good with him and the other receivers and we’re just going to keep building on that.”

It was a hard-fought battle right up until the very end as wide receiver Nelson Agholor picked up a touchdown on a 9-yard reception with 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Battling until the end and falling short is certainly not ideal, but Wentz feels it’s a learning experience.

“We learned it last year. There were a lot of close ballgames on the road that we didn’t find a way to win,” Wentz said. “Last week we pulled it out on the road, this week we came up a little short. Again, it’s a good football team, a lot of things we did well, a lot of things we can fix and we’ll learn from it.”

Overall, being 1-1 on the road does not put the Eagles in that poor of a position as they prepare for their home opener next weekend when the New York Giants pay a visit to Philadelphia.

“That’s a good team (Kansas City), that’s a good football team. They were a playoff team last year, they just went on the road and beat New England last week so that’s a good football team, this is a good environment to play,” Wentz said. “I thought we competed. At the end of the day, they made more plays than us but we fought all the way until the end. So there’s a lot of good things that I think we did. Again, we just came up short and we’re going to get some of those things fixed.”