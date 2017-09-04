Big Question: Do The Eagles Have Enough At Running Back?

This feature is all about you, Eagles fans. We solicited your questions and the PhiladelphiaEagles.com writers answer them below.
what does the future hold for the Running Backs? Is the team actually going to keep 5 on the roster?— Drew (@drewbie723) September 4, 2017
Five, count ‘em, five, but remember there is no fullback here so the Eagles aren’t working with unmanageable numbers here. I see it as a running back-by-committee approach and, honestly, it may have more to do with the game plan than anything else. It would not be surprising if, at the end of the season, we see that
The important thing to keep in mind when it comes to constructing the 53-man roster is that you have seven players who are inactive on gamedays. Some of those seven will get worked into the rotation, but a handful of those players will rarely be activated throughout the season. In that case, it doesn’t necessarily matter what position you’re "heavy" at because at the end of the day you are purposely stashing those players and keeping them safe from being scooped up by another team. Keeping five running backs allows both rookies, Corey Clement and Donnel Pumphrey, to develop at their own pace. - Fran Duffy
To me, this backfield has everything you could want as an offensive coach. There's the bruiser in Blount, who averaged 5.13 yards per carry on 16 third- and fourth-and-1 attempts last season. He also led the league in both red zone rushing yards (174) and touchdowns (16). We all know what Sproles can do, and I agree with Spuds' point about Smallwood's skill set. The key for head coach Doug Pederson, offensive coordinator Frank Reich, and running backs coach Duce Staley will be keeping defenses honest when the different backs are on the field. - Chris McPherson
We have the 10th oldest roster in the league is that a one-year or two year good thing or a completely bad thing?— Jason (@eagles_fan1020) September 4, 2017
Remember that there are a couple of outliers that affect this number with veterans Darren Sproles, LeGarrette Blount,
Doesn’t worry me a bit. Jason Peters, Darren Sproles, and
To me, it's important that there's a combination of youth and experience at each position. There are established players across the board putting the Eagles in position to win now, but also young players in key roles as well as others who are in the pipeline for when the older veterans leave the team. - Chris McPherson
Do you feel confident in the depth of the offensive line?— Mick Evans (@kruideye) September 4, 2017
Just because the Eagles have only eight offensive linemen on the 53-man roster doesn’t mean they lack depth.
Absolutely. Some have expressed concern about the depth at tackle, but remember that starting left guard
The Eagles certainly felt good enough about the depth that they traded away a starter (Allen Barbre) and a versatile backup (Matt Tobin) this summer. The silver lining, if you want to call it that, to Lane Johnson's suspension last year was the development of Halapoulivaati Vaitai. The Eagles are in a much better position now to handle an injury. The team hasn't used a lot of draft capital in recent years on the offensive line, but its hit on Johnson, Vaitai, and Isaac Seumalo. - Chris McPherson